Honour guards wearing protective masks raise a Taiwanese flag at the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Diehard’ Taiwan pro-independence figures face mainland China ban, criminal charges for life
- Blacklisted members of the pro-independence force and the families would be barred from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, Taiwan Affairs Office says
- Premier Su Tseng-chang, Legislative Yuan president You Si-kun and foreign minister Joseph Wu named for the first time as inciting ‘cross-strait confrontation’
