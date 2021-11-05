Honour guards wearing protective masks raise a Taiwanese flag at the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg Honour guards wearing protective masks raise a Taiwanese flag at the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Diehard’ Taiwan pro-independence figures face mainland China ban, criminal charges for life

  • Blacklisted members of the pro-independence force and the families would be barred from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, Taiwan Affairs Office says
  • Premier Su Tseng-chang, Legislative Yuan president You Si-kun and foreign minister Joseph Wu named for the first time as inciting ‘cross-strait confrontation’

Amber WangLaura Zhou
Amber Wang in Beijingand Laura Zhou

Updated: 5:52pm, 5 Nov, 2021

