The plenum is an opportunity for displays of unity among the top leaders. Photo: Xinhua The plenum is an opportunity for displays of unity among the top leaders. Photo: Xinhua
The plenum is an opportunity for displays of unity among the top leaders. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Explainer |
Communist Party’s ‘sixth plenum’: what is a plenum, and why is it one of China’s most important political events?

  • Next week’s secretive gathering of the most senior party figures allows the leadership to make key policy announcements and pave the way for new laws
  • The latest event is expected to include a major resolution on the party’s achievements and pave the way for next year’s leadership reshuffle

Knowledge |   China’s Communist Party
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 10:17am, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The plenum is an opportunity for displays of unity among the top leaders. Photo: Xinhua The plenum is an opportunity for displays of unity among the top leaders. Photo: Xinhua
The plenum is an opportunity for displays of unity among the top leaders. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE