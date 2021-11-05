A notice by the Chengdu government said there were at least 82,000 potential contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases identified through big data analysis, using the phone signals of its 20 million residents. Phone: Weibo A notice by the Chengdu government said there were at least 82,000 potential contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases identified through big data analysis, using the phone signals of its 20 million residents. Phone: Weibo
A notice by the Chengdu government said there were at least 82,000 potential contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases identified through big data analysis, using the phone signals of its 20 million residents. Phone: Weibo
‘Company of time and space’: China’s coronavirus tracing meets big data analysis to pinpoint contacts

  • People whose mobile phone signals are detected near the signal of a confirmed Covid-19 case receive text instructions to report to authorities
  • The topical and intriguing term has been searched over 3 million times on Baidu

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 9:12pm, 5 Nov, 2021

