LGBT groups have found themselves caught up in a broader social crackdown. Photo: AFP
Chinese LGBT support group shuts down operations
- LGBT Rights Advocacy China has suspended its activities indefinitely and closed its social media account amid an ongoing tightening of social controls
- The group, which provided legal support in high-profile campaigns, says it looks forward to the ‘clouds dispersing’ one day
Topic | LGBT
LGBT groups have found themselves caught up in a broader social crackdown. Photo: AFP