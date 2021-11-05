Sun Lijun has been accused of accepting ‘huge amounts of bribes and expensive gifts’. Photo: Handout
China arrests ex-secret police boss on corruption charges
- Sun Lijun, a former vice-minister of public security, was formally arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, the state prosecutor said
- Probe lasting 17 months indicates complexity of case involving man with ‘hugely inflated political ambitions’ and secret stash of ‘confidential materials’
