Zhang Zhan live-streamed reports about the coronavirus epidemic in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Photo: Handout
Family seeks medical parole for jailed Chinese Covid-19 citizen journalist Zhang Zhan
- Zhang has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her arrest in Wuhan in May last year
- Brother says her relatives fear she might not ‘make it through the winter’
Topic | Human rights in China
