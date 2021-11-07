Snow ducks in a Beijing street on Sunday morning. Photo: Simon Song
First winter snow in northern China threatens to deepen energy crisis
- Colder weather expected to head south after Beijing and other areas hit by early snow as a result of the La Niña climate phenomenon
- The country has already seen power cuts and surging energy prices and the cold spell is expected to put further pressure on supplies
