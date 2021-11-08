China has been boosting its coal supply to keep the lights on. Photo: Reuters
China’s state grid says electricity supplies have stabilised after power crunch, but winter shortages still a risk
- Country has been hit by worst energy crisis in decades as a result of coal shortages and the arrival of winter will only add to the pressure on supplies
- State Grid Corporation says the ‘grand challenge’ of keeping the power on means it will have to perform a balancing act over the winter
