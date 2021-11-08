University students in Wuhan display the flag of the Communist Party of China to mark its 100th anniversary. Photo: AFP University students in Wuhan display the flag of the Communist Party of China to mark its 100th anniversary. Photo: AFP
China’s Communist Party on cusp of history as Xi Jinping sets stage for landmark resolution at sixth plenum

  • Nearly 400 top party officials are in Beijing for four-day conclave expected to adopt a ‘historical resolution’ on the party’s achievements in centenary year
  • The only two such previous resolutions, in 1945 under Mao and 1981 under Deng, heralded momentous changes for China and cemented the power of the top leader

Jack LauWilliam Zheng
Updated: 10:26pm, 8 Nov, 2021

