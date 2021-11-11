New York University Shanghai told international students it is confident they will be able to attend campus next semester. Photo: Shutterstock
Universities tell stranded international students to prepare for return to campus in China
- Duke Kunshan University and New York University Shanghai have both sent out emails saying they could be allowed back in time for next semester
- Borders have been closed to most foreigners since March 2020 and no official announcement has been made on reopening to international students
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New York University Shanghai told international students it is confident they will be able to attend campus next semester. Photo: Shutterstock