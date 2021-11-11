The two sides did not agree on strengthening emissions targets — a key measure if the goal of limited the rise in global temperatures is to be achieved. Photo: AFP
US-China rivalry ‘threatens to undermine further action on fighting climate change’
- A joint declaration between the two sides received a cautious welcome but climate policy experts fear ongoing tensions limit the room for further agreement
- The two countries agreed a series of steps to tackle global warming, but have not committed to stronger targets on reducing emissions by 2030
Topic | Climate change
