The two sides did not agree on strengthening emissions targets — a key measure if the goal of limited the rise in global temperatures is to be achieved. Photo: AFP The two sides did not agree on strengthening emissions targets — a key measure if the goal of limited the rise in global temperatures is to be achieved. Photo: AFP
US-China rivalry ‘threatens to undermine further action on fighting climate change’

  • A joint declaration between the two sides received a cautious welcome but climate policy experts fear ongoing tensions limit the room for further agreement
  • The two countries agreed a series of steps to tackle global warming, but have not committed to stronger targets on reducing emissions by 2030

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:01pm, 11 Nov, 2021

