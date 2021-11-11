Xi Jinping looks set for an unprecedented third term as president. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Communist Party resolution cements Xi Jinping’s leadership, putting him on par with Mao, and paves way for legacy-defining third term
- The Central Committee’s 6th plenum ends with adoption of third historical resolution in party history, puts Xi on the same level as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping
- Document hails president’s ‘profound thoughts’ and ‘significant theories’ and lists achievements such as Hong Kong crackdown and war on corruption
