China /  Politics

Chinese Communist Party resolution cements Xi Jinping’s leadership, putting him on par with Mao, and paves way for legacy-defining third term

  • The Central Committee’s 6th plenum ends with adoption of third historical resolution in party history, puts Xi on the same level as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping
  • Document hails president’s ‘profound thoughts’ and ‘significant theories’ and lists achievements such as Hong Kong crackdown and war on corruption

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Josephine Ma and William Zheng

Updated: 12:05am, 12 Nov, 2021

Xi Jinping looks set for an unprecedented third term as president. Photo: Xinhua
