Honour guards fold the Taiwanese flag during a flag-lowering ceremony at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Photo: AFP Honour guards fold the Taiwanese flag during a flag-lowering ceremony at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

China’s Communist Party backs Xi Jinping’s firm hand on Hong Kong and Taiwan

  • Hong Kong and Taiwan mentioned for the first time in historic resolution, indicating their key role in legacy of Chinese president
  • Stronger control over Hong Kong and the reunification of Taiwan are goals that Xi does not wish to leave to future generations, observer notes

Topic |   Communist Party politics
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 12:30am, 12 Nov, 2021

