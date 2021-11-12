Honour guards fold the Taiwanese flag during a flag-lowering ceremony at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Photo: AFP
China’s Communist Party backs Xi Jinping’s firm hand on Hong Kong and Taiwan
- Hong Kong and Taiwan mentioned for the first time in historic resolution, indicating their key role in legacy of Chinese president
- Stronger control over Hong Kong and the reunification of Taiwan are goals that Xi does not wish to leave to future generations, observer notes
