Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was not included on Beijing’s blacklist of Taiwan’s pro-independence figures – but observers say she could be in future. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing’s plan to punish sponsors of blacklisted figures has potential to reshape Taiwan politics
- Financial and political backers of those on Beijing’s blacklist will be banned from travelling to the mainland or doing business there
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice-President Lai Ching-te are not included on the list, which observers said still allowed room for cross-strait talks
Topic | Taiwan
