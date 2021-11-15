The Women’s Tennis Association has called for a “full, transparent investigation” into Chinese player Peng Shuai’s allegations of sexual assault against a former senior Chinese leader. Photo: AFP The Women’s Tennis Association has called for a “full, transparent investigation” into Chinese player Peng Shuai’s allegations of sexual assault against a former senior Chinese leader. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

World tennis body calls for inquiry into sex assault allegation by Chinese player Peng Shuai

  • Peng has not been seen since her allegations against a former Chinese leader were posted and then quickly removed, sparking concerns for her well-being
  • ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’: former world number one Chris Evert and US tennis and French player Alizé Cornet among figures seeking assurance she is safe

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
William Zheng
Updated: 2:39pm, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
