Li Qixian was sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Pishan County People’s Court in Xinjiang. Photo: Weibo Li Qixian was sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Pishan County People’s Court in Xinjiang. Photo: Weibo
Li Qixian was sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Pishan County People’s Court in Xinjiang. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Chinese travel blogger jailed for 7 months over ‘disrespectful’ photos at soldiers’ cemetery

  • Li Qixian is the latest to fall foul of a law that criminalises the act of insulting or slandering ‘heroes and martyrs’
  • His pictures drew ire online, including one at the gravestone of a soldier who died in last year’s clash on the Indian border

Topic |   China society
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 10:07am, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Qixian was sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Pishan County People’s Court in Xinjiang. Photo: Weibo Li Qixian was sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Pishan County People’s Court in Xinjiang. Photo: Weibo
Li Qixian was sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Pishan County People’s Court in Xinjiang. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE