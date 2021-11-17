Decorative plates featuring images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and late communist leader Mao Zedong are displayed at a souvenir shop in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Cultural Revolution was a catastrophe and Mao was responsible, China’s Communist Party upholds in landmark statement
- Historic resolution adopted by top party leadership reasserts previous narrative on the decade of turmoil and bloody Tiananmen crackdown
- Document cements President Xi Jinping’s status on a par with Mao and Deng, seen as paving the way for him to stay on at the helm
