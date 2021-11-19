Bo Yang with his wife Chang Hsiang-hua, who has also refused requests for excerpts from The Ugly Chinaman to be included in school textbooks. Photo: Weibo
Explainer |
Why it is the end of the road for The Ugly Chinaman
- Late Taiwanese author Bo Yang gained notoriety with his harsh critique of how Chinese viewed their own culture and the country’s modernisation
- There will be no further editions after contracts expire in 2024, as widow says book has served its purpose
Topic | Taiwan
Bo Yang with his wife Chang Hsiang-hua, who has also refused requests for excerpts from The Ugly Chinaman to be included in school textbooks. Photo: Weibo