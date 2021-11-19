Peng Shuai’s accusations were removed from Chinese social media around 30 minutes after they were posted. Photo: Reuters
Women’s Tennis Association willing to pull out of China if Peng Shuai case not investigated
- The former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion’s whereabouts are unknown after she accused a former senior official of sexual assault
- CNN signal blocked in China after WTA chief Steve Simon said he was worried about her safety and that money and politics ‘must not dictate what’s right’
Topic | WTA (Women's Tennis Association)
