Peng Shuai’s accusations were removed from Chinese social media around 30 minutes after they were posted. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Women’s Tennis Association willing to pull out of China if Peng Shuai case not investigated

  • The former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion’s whereabouts are unknown after she accused a former senior official of sexual assault
  • CNN signal blocked in China after WTA chief Steve Simon said he was worried about her safety and that money and politics ‘must not dictate what’s right’

Topic |   WTA (Women's Tennis Association)
Melissa Zhu
Updated: 4:39pm, 19 Nov, 2021

