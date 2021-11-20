China has stepped up is military pressure on Taiwan in recent years. Photo: dpa
Beijing in no rush to take Taiwan by force, say Chinese government advisers

  • The leadership is said to be confident it has the situation under control and sees no reason to rush towards unification
  • Xi Jinping recently told Joe Biden that the mainland would take a ‘patient’ approach – a message reinforced by a recent Communist Party resolution

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 20 Nov, 2021

