The Chinese military has been sending an increasing number of jets into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone. Photo: AP
Taiwan: could public opinion in China bring war a step closer?

  • Discussion of a potential attempt to take control of the self-ruled island has grown louder and more confrontational
  • But having fuelled the discussion, Beijing has reasons to continue to manage public expectations

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 21 Nov, 2021

