The death of Zheng Shaoxiong in Chicago has sparked outrage over the dangers facing international students in the US. Photo: Handout
China’s ambassador ‘shocked’ by death of graduate Zheng Shaoxiong in Chicago, mother speaks of loss
- Beijing’s envoy Qin Gang calls for justice and seeks protection for Chinese in America after the shooting death of talented 24-year-old
- Zheng’s mother Li Rong describes heartbreak at having to make first overseas trip for her son’s memorial service
Topic | Chinese overseas
The death of Zheng Shaoxiong in Chicago has sparked outrage over the dangers facing international students in the US. Photo: Handout