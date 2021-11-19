The 20th National Congress will be held in the second half of next year. Photo: Reuters
The 20th National Congress will be held in the second half of next year. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Chinese Communist Party formally starts process of selecting delegates for next year’s congress

  • The 20th National Congress will be the main political event of the year and will see a major shake-up of the top leadership team
  • A directive says candidates must be ‘truly outstanding’ and adds the most important requirement is loyalty to Xi Jinping

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 9:30pm, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The 20th National Congress will be held in the second half of next year. Photo: Reuters
The 20th National Congress will be held in the second half of next year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE