Chinese Communist Party formally starts process of selecting delegates for next year’s congress
- The 20th National Congress will be the main political event of the year and will see a major shake-up of the top leadership team
- A directive says candidates must be ‘truly outstanding’ and adds the most important requirement is loyalty to Xi Jinping
The 20th National Congress will be held in the second half of next year. Photo: Reuters