Wang Xiaohong, has named as the party chief of the Ministry of Public Security. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

China’s Ministry of Public Security gets new party chief amid corruption drive targeting law enforcement

  • Wang Xiaohong, a ‘trusted’ associate of President Xi Jinping, takes over the role ahead of a major leadership shake-up next year
  • The legal and police systems are the main focus of a national rectification campaign that has snared two senior figures in recent months

Communist Party politics
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Nov, 2021

