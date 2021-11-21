Most people on Taiwan appear to be in favour of maintaining the status quo, according to opinion polls and analysts. Photo: DPA
Most people on Taiwan appear to be in favour of maintaining the status quo, according to opinion polls and analysts. Photo: DPA
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan independence: the ‘red line’ that Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP ‘won’t cross’

  • Beijing has warned both the island and Washington against support for separatist ambitions
  • But political winds on Taiwan mean there is little for mainland China to worry about, observers say

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 2:00pm, 21 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Most people on Taiwan appear to be in favour of maintaining the status quo, according to opinion polls and analysts. Photo: DPA
Most people on Taiwan appear to be in favour of maintaining the status quo, according to opinion polls and analysts. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE