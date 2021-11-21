Former tennis player Peng Shuai appears at a junior tennis event in Beijing on Sunday, according to photos posted by organisers. Photo: Weibo
Former tennis player Peng Shuai appears at a junior tennis event in Beijing on Sunday, according to photos posted by organisers. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai ‘appears at youth sporting event’

  • Photos posted online by event organisers on Sunday but still no word from the former player
  • Women’s Tennis Association says releases of images and footage over the last two days do not address its concerns about Peng’s welfare

Topic |   WTA (Women's Tennis Association)
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 4:32pm, 21 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former tennis player Peng Shuai appears at a junior tennis event in Beijing on Sunday, according to photos posted by organisers. Photo: Weibo
Former tennis player Peng Shuai appears at a junior tennis event in Beijing on Sunday, according to photos posted by organisers. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE