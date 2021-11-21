Former tennis player Peng Shuai appears at a junior tennis event in Beijing on Sunday, according to photos posted by organisers. Photo: Weibo
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai ‘appears at youth sporting event’
- Photos posted online by event organisers on Sunday but still no word from the former player
- Women’s Tennis Association says releases of images and footage over the last two days do not address its concerns about Peng’s welfare
