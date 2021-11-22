International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach holds a video call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, as international pressure mounted for information about her well-being. Photo: AFP/IOC
Tennis star Peng Shuai assures world she is safe via video meeting with Olympic chief

  • Women’s Tennis Association is not satisfied with IOC meeting or images of Peng shared in recent days and seeks an investigation into her claims
  • IOC meeting comes weeks before Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, an event hit by calls for boycott even before the athlete disappeared from the public eye

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 2:02pm, 22 Nov, 2021

