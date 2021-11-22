The action against Far Eastern Group comes amid rising cross-strait tensions. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese firm slapped with fines over mainland regulatory violations, Xinhua says
- Far Eastern Group subsidiaries in Shanghai and four provinces punished over issues ranging from environmental protection to staff and fire safety rules
- The group, a major election donor, funded a mayoral campaign for one of three top Taiwan officials on Beijing’s ‘separatist’ blacklist
The action against Far Eastern Group comes amid rising cross-strait tensions. Photo: Reuters