The action against Far Eastern Group comes amid rising cross-strait tensions. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese firm slapped with fines over mainland regulatory violations, Xinhua says

  • Far Eastern Group subsidiaries in Shanghai and four provinces punished over issues ranging from environmental protection to staff and fire safety rules
  • The group, a major election donor, funded a mayoral campaign for one of three top Taiwan officials on Beijing’s ‘separatist’ blacklist

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:11pm, 22 Nov, 2021

