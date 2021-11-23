Squid Game became a hit in China despite not being officially released there. Photo: Netflix
Squid Game became a hit in China despite not being officially released there. Photo: Netflix
Chinese court jails Renren Yingshi video site founder in crackdown on film and TV piracy

  • Liang Yongping given 3½ years in prison over piracy of 30,000 TV shows and films, with 14 other people yet to be sentenced
  • Public demand for the likes of House of Cards and Squid Game fuelled partly by China’s restrictions on foreign content

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 2:30pm, 23 Nov, 2021

