Tennis star Peng Shuai should not be politicised, China’s foreign ministry says. Photo: AFP
China calls for end to ‘malicious hyping’ of Peng Shuai controversy

  • Foreign ministry says the tennis star’s well-being is not a diplomatic matter and should not be politicised
  • His remarks follow a video meeting between Peng and the head of the International Olympic Committee which failed to reassure some critics

Teddy Ng
Updated: 9:30pm, 23 Nov, 2021

