Tennis star Peng Shuai should not be politicised, China’s foreign ministry says. Photo: AFP
China calls for end to ‘malicious hyping’ of Peng Shuai controversy
- Foreign ministry says the tennis star’s well-being is not a diplomatic matter and should not be politicised
- His remarks follow a video meeting between Peng and the head of the International Olympic Committee which failed to reassure some critics
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
