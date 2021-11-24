Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (centre), is seen on Thursday at the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue. Photo: CNA
US and Taiwan officials discuss semiconductors, Lithuania in second annual economic dialogue
- Initiated by Donald Trump, the meetings, conducted virtually, continue under US President Joe Biden, despite objections by Beijing
- The talks touched on bolstering semiconductor production in the US and Washington’s support for Taiwan’s Lithuania office
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (centre), is seen on Thursday at the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue. Photo: CNA