The World Health Organization has tasked the 27 Sago members with recommending the next steps for studies into the emergence of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus origins: WHO’s Sago experts sit down for first meeting
- Months in the making, the 27-member scientific advisory group begins its ‘critical work at a critical time’
- World Health Organization chief Tedros says the group’s aim is to bring focus squarely back to the science
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The World Health Organization has tasked the 27 Sago members with recommending the next steps for studies into the emergence of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock