The World Health Organization has tasked the 27 Sago members with recommending the next steps for studies into the emergence of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
The World Health Organization has tasked the 27 Sago members with recommending the next steps for studies into the emergence of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

Coronavirus origins: WHO’s Sago experts sit down for first meeting

  • Months in the making, the 27-member scientific advisory group begins its ‘critical work at a critical time’
  • World Health Organization chief Tedros says the group’s aim is to bring focus squarely back to the science

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 3:31pm, 25 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Health Organization has tasked the 27 Sago members with recommending the next steps for studies into the emergence of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
The World Health Organization has tasked the 27 Sago members with recommending the next steps for studies into the emergence of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE