China introduced a “smart governance” pilot scheme across 81 cities last year. Officials have been told to “modernise” governance with the use of big data and artificial intelligence. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese city officials told to base their decisions on big data, not experience
- Chen Yixin, secretary general of the party’s top law enforcement agency, also called for more intensive and ‘comprehensive’ collection of data
- Beijing’s latest push for ‘smart governance’ comes as global pressure grows to create binding rules on the use of artificial intelligence
Topic | Artificial intelligence
China introduced a “smart governance” pilot scheme across 81 cities last year. Officials have been told to “modernise” governance with the use of big data and artificial intelligence. Photo: Shutterstock