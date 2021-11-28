Zhu Xianjian, 39, has been recaptured after more than 40 days on the run from a prison in Jilin City. Credit: Handout
North Korean fugitive recaptured in China after more than 40 days on the run
- Prisoner broke out of jail in Jilin City just two years short of completing his 11-year sentence for illegal entry into China, larceny and robbery
- Police say he was taken back into custody on Sunday morning
Topic | Crime in China
