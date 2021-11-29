A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident in Inner Mongolia, where most of Sunday’s new cases were found. Photo: Xinhua
Two Chinese cities tighten curbs after latest Covid-19 outbreaks
- Infections in Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang prompt controls over residents’ movements and closures of transport and services
- 21 new local symptomatic cases reported, the highest daily count in a fortnight
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident in Inner Mongolia, where most of Sunday’s new cases were found. Photo: Xinhua