A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident in Inner Mongolia, where most of Sunday’s new cases were found. Photo: Xinhua
Two Chinese cities tighten curbs after latest Covid-19 outbreaks

  • Infections in Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang prompt controls over residents’ movements and closures of transport and services
  • 21 new local symptomatic cases reported, the highest daily count in a fortnight

Reuters
Updated: 4:05pm, 29 Nov, 2021

