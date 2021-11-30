Common prosperity has become a central theme in President Xi Jinping’s economic policy in the past year. Photo: Xinhua
Common prosperity has become a central theme in President Xi Jinping’s economic policy in the past year. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China’s top security official touts common prosperity campaign, points to ‘hidden peril’ of wealth gap

  • Guo Shengkun, secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, vows to crack down on illegal income
  • Analyst expects new regulations to be rolled out to support the strategy and says China has become ‘a society of risks’

Topic |   Communist Party politics
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Common prosperity has become a central theme in President Xi Jinping’s economic policy in the past year. Photo: Xinhua
Common prosperity has become a central theme in President Xi Jinping’s economic policy in the past year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE