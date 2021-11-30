Far Eastern Group chairman Douglas Hsu said he did not support Taiwanese independence. Photo: Discovery Reports
Far Eastern Group chairman Douglas Hsu said he did not support Taiwanese independence. Photo: Discovery Reports
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwanese tycoon ‘opposes independence’ after China fines firm US$74 million

  • ‘Like most Taiwanese, I hope cross-strait relations maintain status quo,’ Far Eastern chairman Douglas Hsu says in open letter to Taiwan’s United Daily News
  • Company was hit with massive fines over a series of matters ranging from tax to fire safety

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:17pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Far Eastern Group chairman Douglas Hsu said he did not support Taiwanese independence. Photo: Discovery Reports
Far Eastern Group chairman Douglas Hsu said he did not support Taiwanese independence. Photo: Discovery Reports
READ FULL ARTICLE