Taiwanese tycoon ‘opposes independence’ after China fines firm US$74 million
- ‘Like most Taiwanese, I hope cross-strait relations maintain status quo,’ Far Eastern chairman Douglas Hsu says in open letter to Taiwan’s United Daily News
- Company was hit with massive fines over a series of matters ranging from tax to fire safety
