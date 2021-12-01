The annual Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum was held virtually, with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je and Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng. Photo: CNA
Shanghai mayor pledges safe investment environment for Taiwan firms amid Beijing warnings over separatists
- At Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum mayors talk of cooperation soon after Taiwan’s conglomerate Far Eastern Group was fined US$74 million by mainland authorities
- The cities signed memorandums of understanding related to zoos, Chinese orchestras and technological innovation
