The WTA has called for verifiable proof of Peng Shuai’s safety. Photo: AP
Beijing warns against ‘politicising’ sport after WTA pulls out of China over Peng Shuai case
- Steve Simon, the WTA’s chief executive, said ‘I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete in China’ as concerns for former champion’s welfare grow
- The sport’s governing body has called for verifiable proof she is safe and for a full investigation into her sex assault allegations against a former senior official
Topic | #MeToo
