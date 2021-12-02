The WTA has called for verifiable proof of Peng Shuai’s safety. Photo: AP
#MeToo
China /  Politics

Beijing warns against ‘politicising’ sport after WTA pulls out of China over Peng Shuai case

  • Steve Simon, the WTA’s chief executive, said ‘I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete in China’ as concerns for former champion’s welfare grow
  • The sport’s governing body has called for verifiable proof she is safe and for a full investigation into her sex assault allegations against a former senior official

Josephine Ma
Updated: 5:24pm, 2 Dec, 2021

