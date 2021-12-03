Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a third term during next year’s national congress. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Communist Party is looking for a new generation of leaders. They’ll have to pass ‘the loyalty test’

  • Ahead of next year’s leadership reshuffle, personnel chief Chen Xi says ‘political quality’ is crucial for promotion
  • He says having the best and most loyal talent at the top will be critical to realising the goal of national rejuvenation

William Zheng

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Dec, 2021

