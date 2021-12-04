A primary school flag-raising ceremony. Pupils across the country will now face more classes designed to nurture a love for the party. Photo: Reuters
China targets primary schools in drive to instill love for Communist Party in children
- Xi Jinping recently ordered the party to strengthen its ideological leadership role in schools and do more to promote ‘socialist core values’
- School children already face a heavy dose of ideological education and new textbooks dedicated to Xi Jinping Thought will be introduced next year
A primary school flag-raising ceremony. Pupils across the country will now face more classes designed to nurture a love for the party. Photo: Reuters