A primary school flag-raising ceremony. Pupils across the country will now face more classes designed to nurture a love for the party. Photo: Reuters
A primary school flag-raising ceremony. Pupils across the country will now face more classes designed to nurture a love for the party. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

China targets primary schools in drive to instill love for Communist Party in children

  • Xi Jinping recently ordered the party to strengthen its ideological leadership role in schools and do more to promote ‘socialist core values’
  • School children already face a heavy dose of ideological education and new textbooks dedicated to Xi Jinping Thought will be introduced next year

Topic |   Education in China
Jane CaiHe Huifeng
Jane Cai in Beijingand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 7:14pm, 4 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A primary school flag-raising ceremony. Pupils across the country will now face more classes designed to nurture a love for the party. Photo: Reuters
A primary school flag-raising ceremony. Pupils across the country will now face more classes designed to nurture a love for the party. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE