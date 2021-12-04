The government ordered coal mines to expand capacity after power shortages. Photo: Reuters
China’s carbon neutral goal: could small steps prove smarter than great leaps?
- Local governments are under pressure to meet Beijing’s ambitious emissions targets, but their efforts have inadvertently contributed to power outages
- Some are calling for a more sophisticated approach, warning that campaign-style governance that dates back to Mao Zedong is too simplistic
