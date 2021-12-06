Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the national work conference on religious affairs in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the national work conference on religious affairs in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China tightens control of religion, with emphasis on national security

  • In the first national religious work conference since 2016, President Xi Jinping warns that religious activities must stay within the law
  • Further strengthening of online controls on religious affairs were also flagged during the two-day conference in Beijing

Topic |   Religion in China
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:41am, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the national work conference on religious affairs in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the national work conference on religious affairs in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE