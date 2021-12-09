Researchers have called for more effective and coordinated genomic surveillance of Sars-CoV-2 and other emerging viruses to contain this and future pandemics. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: scientists say more genomic surveillance is needed to detect new variants sooner
- Just 2 per cent of global Covid-19 cases have been sequenced, according to a study by researchers in China and Britain
- They say limited tracking in low-income countries may cause delays in finding new strains, which is key to pandemic control
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
