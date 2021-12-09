The Chinese president called on the profession to “strive to be good lawyers satisfied by the party and the people”. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping wants lawyers in China to ‘follow and embrace’ the Communist Party’s leadership
- President also says ‘political guidance’ should be strengthened, during speech at a Politburo study session
- Observers say the remarks suggest there could be a further tightening of control over the legal profession
Topic | Law
The Chinese president called on the profession to “strive to be good lawyers satisfied by the party and the people”. Photo: AFP