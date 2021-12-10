Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang (left) says he and his wife Li Wenzu have been stopped from leaving their home in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Chinese activists blocked from leaving homes on Human Rights Day

  • Wang Quanzhang says officers prevented him and his wife from going outside by themselves
  • EU Delegation to China hits out at ‘systematically violated’ civil and political rights in the country

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:15pm, 10 Dec, 2021

