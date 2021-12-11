Zhang Zhan had criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak on social media. Photo: Handout
Zhang Zhan had criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak on social media. Photo: Handout
Jailed Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan explains motivations in pre-arrest videos

  • Supporters hope to raise global awareness of the 38-year-old, who has been on hunger strike in prison after her arrest while reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
  • In the interviews, recorded before her 2020 arrest, Zhang says it is up to her generation to speak up, ‘otherwise the authorities will have free rein’

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 5:00pm, 11 Dec, 2021

