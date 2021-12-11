Zhang Zhan had criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak on social media. Photo: Handout
Jailed Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan explains motivations in pre-arrest videos
- Supporters hope to raise global awareness of the 38-year-old, who has been on hunger strike in prison after her arrest while reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
- In the interviews, recorded before her 2020 arrest, Zhang says it is up to her generation to speak up, ‘otherwise the authorities will have free rein’
Topic | Human rights in China
