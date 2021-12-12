One of the proposals up for a vote is whether Taiwan should bring a fourth nuclear power plant on line. Photo: Reuters
The pork ban, the nuclear plant and the reef that became a vote on Taiwan’s government

  • The island’s electorate will have their say in a referendum that is being seen as a show of confidence in Tsai Ing-wen’s administration
  • The gaps on the issues are narrowing but the DPP is struggling to convince the public on all four issues

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 12:57pm, 12 Dec, 2021

