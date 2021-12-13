Banyan trees line a park in Guangzhou, southern China, before their mass destruction in an urban renewal project. Photo: Shutterstock
Banyan trees line a park in Guangzhou, southern China, before their mass destruction in an urban renewal project. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

China axes Guangzhou officials for destroying thousands of banyan trees

  • Party watchdog calls destruction ‘a serious mistake’ and sanctions 10 with sacking or reprimands
  • More than 4,000 mature trees were felled, many in parks and beauty spots, despite a public outcry against the project

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 5:11pm, 13 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Banyan trees line a park in Guangzhou, southern China, before their mass destruction in an urban renewal project. Photo: Shutterstock
Banyan trees line a park in Guangzhou, southern China, before their mass destruction in an urban renewal project. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE