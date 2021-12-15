Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the 11th National Congress of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of China Writers Association in Beijing on Tuesday. “Our artists and writers must practise morality and decency, have good taste and be responsible,” he said. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tells China’s writers and artists to ‘practise morality and decency’
- ‘It is necessary to broadly unite and gather patriotic and dedicated literature and art workers under the leadership of the party,’ Chinese president says
- Remarks to Federation of Chinese Literary and Art Circles come after arrests of the pianist Li Yundi and pop star Kris Wu Yifan on sex charges
