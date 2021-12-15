Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the 11th National Congress of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of China Writers Association in Beijing on Tuesday. “Our artists and writers must practise morality and decency, have good taste and be responsible,” he said. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the 11th National Congress of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of China Writers Association in Beijing on Tuesday. “Our artists and writers must practise morality and decency, have good taste and be responsible,” he said. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping tells China’s writers and artists to ‘practise morality and decency’

  • ‘It is necessary to broadly unite and gather patriotic and dedicated literature and art workers under the leadership of the party,’ Chinese president says
  • Remarks to Federation of Chinese Literary and Art Circles come after arrests of the pianist Li Yundi and pop star Kris Wu Yifan on sex charges

Topic |   Communist Party politics
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 15 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the 11th National Congress of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of China Writers Association in Beijing on Tuesday. “Our artists and writers must practise morality and decency, have good taste and be responsible,” he said. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing the 11th National Congress of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of China Writers Association in Beijing on Tuesday. “Our artists and writers must practise morality and decency, have good taste and be responsible,” he said. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE